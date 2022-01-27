Find your Montana solitude with this home in the wooded mountains of the Tobacco Roots. 4 bedroom, 3 bath home on 2.7 acres, Watch the wildlife from your deck and have easy access to forest service from your backyard. Home with 5600 square feet of living space including the basement roughed in, ready to be finished. This property allows your family room to grow. Hunt in the mountains behind your home and hang your venison in your own meat locker. House has new metal roof, wood stove to heat the entire home, new well pump, electric gate entrance and chicken coop with power. Home located in the Whitehall School District. Call your Realtor to view this one today!!
4 Bedroom Home in Whitehall - $579,000
