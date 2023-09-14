Welcome to your sprawling 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom Montana home located on 20 picturesque acres that offer magnificent views of both the Highland Mountains and the Tobacco Root Mountains! A southern exposure paints the home with natural light, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. Ideal for anyone who loves the great outdoor lifestyle, this property comes complete with an expansive heated shop that provides ample space to store and work on your toys and hobbies. Inside, the generous living spaces feature vaulted ceilings and large picture windows that frame stunning views of the surrounding landscape. Entertain in style in the open kitchen, complete with newer appliances and plenty of storage space. Retreat to the master suite that features a door to walk out onto your beautiful deck as well as a spa-like master bath featuring a jetted tub, walk-in shower and a walk-in closet. Upstairs, you will find an open seating area that overlooks the living area on the main level as well as an additional bedroom and bathroom. The walk-out basement provides a family room as well as a bedroom and a bonus room, plus another full bathroom and laundry room. Whether you're looking for a peaceful retreat or a place to make memories with family and friends, this property has it all. Call your favorite agent today to schedule your private showing and don't miss your opportunity to call this beauty home.