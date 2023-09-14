Discover the essence of Montana living with this extraordinary property that epitomizes freedom and natural beauty. Welcome to 1674 Bossard Road, where endless possibilities and captivating landscapes converge. This rare gem offers an authentic log siding with no covenants, nestled on 20.11 acres of pure tranquility. Key Features: Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 Home Type: Log Cabin Lot Size: 20.11 Acres Scenic Views: Majestic mountain vistas Natural Light: Sun-drenched interiors with vaulted ceilings Private Retreat: Covered deck for sipping coffee and relishing sunsets Garages: Single attached, double detached Outbuildings: Pole barn, horse shed, Green House, perfect for your lifestyle Highlights: Expansive living spaces with vaulted ceilings, creating an airy ambiance. Authentic log cabin charm with modern comforts Bask in breathtaking mountain views from the comfort of your home Covered deck offers a private haven for relaxation and entertainment Minutes away from Fairmont Hot Springs Resort and premium golfing Ramsay School conveniently located nearby. Ample storage for all your equipment and belongings Your Montana Adventure Awaits: Bring your spurs and cowboy hat – this property screams Montana spirit. Plenty of space to bring your cows, chickens, goats, and more Unrestricted possibilities – no covenants to limit your dreams. Explore your hobbies with the decked-out pole barn and horse shed Embrace the rural lifestyle while still being connected to modern conveniences a stunning visual journey through this remarkable property, capturing its true essence. Unveil the extraordinary & embrace Montana's rugged charm at 1674 Bossard Road. The open vistas, star-studded nights, & authentic experiences await. Make your move & stake your claim – this is where your Montana dreams come alive. Call your favorite agent today and schedule a showing. Private Septic & well at 15 GPM with drill stem set at 420 feet. Reverse Osmosis system for drinking water. Internet is RF wave, out of Anaconda, Montana.