4 Bedroom Home in Ramsay - $2,800,000

Perched on top of a mountain near Durant Canyon overlooking multiple scenic mountain ranges, stands this once in a lifetime property sitting on 206+ acres surrounded by breathtaking scenery and awe-inspiring views in every direction. This is the piece of hunting paradise you’ve been looking for with complete privacy and solitude, yet within minutes to conveniences and a major airport. This is just a short drive to many attractions such as Fairmont Hot springs Resort, Old Works Golf Course, Discovery Ski area, and Georgetown Lake. Like to fish? You will have access to Silverbow creek at the bottom and can expect to see plenty of wildlife on a daily basis! This property features a custom log home with incredible over-the-top landscaping, a waterfall, pond with a beach area, a pole barn, 40x60 shop, two greenhouses, hot tub, steam room, and a bonus dry cabin that sleeps up to 6 people, along with an oversized detached triple car garage that includes an apartment and loft.