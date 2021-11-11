Perched on top of a mountain near Durant Canyon overlooking multiple scenic mountain ranges, stands this once in a lifetime property sitting on 206+ acres surrounded by breathtaking scenery and awe-inspiring views in every direction. This is the piece of hunting paradise you’ve been looking for with complete privacy and solitude, yet within minutes to conveniences and a major airport. This is just a short drive to many attractions such as Fairmont Hot springs Resort, Old Works Golf Course, Discovery Ski area, and Georgetown Lake. Like to fish? You will have access to Silverbow creek at the bottom and can expect to see plenty of wildlife on a daily basis! This property features a custom log home with incredible over-the-top landscaping, a waterfall, pond with a beach area, a pole barn, 40x60 shop, two greenhouses, hot tub, steam room, and a bonus dry cabin that sleeps up to 6 people, along with an oversized detached triple car garage that includes an apartment and loft.
4 Bedroom Home in Ramsay - $2,800,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Three people have apparently been shot to death at the Stateline Casino in Bainville, according to Roosevelt County Sheriff Jason Frederick.
Some momentous 50th birthdays occurred this year.
Renovations to one of Butte’s more “modern day” icons have been a long time coming, and like so many Mining City projects, there’s a long list…
The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department on Monday announced one additional COVID death, an individual under the age of 40.
New information has emerged in the investigation of Saturday’s shooting that left three dead at a casino on the border of Montana and North Dakota near Bainville.
An engineering and consulting firm will spend months analyzing every aspect of Butte-Silver Bow’s parks and recreation system and then deliver…
Spangberg said, “I looked at my buddy, Bob Powers from the Seattle area, and said, ‘let’s go see what’s going on over there’.”
The state revenue department said Tuesday it was willing to change the rules that would ban CBD in marijuana dispensaries and bar workers convicted of any crime from working in the industry.
Prosecutors want a Butte man sentenced to 30 years in prison for having sex with a 14-year-old girl multiple times before she was reported as …