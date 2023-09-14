Step into pure luxury with this stunning high-end home in the heart of Anaconda, MT. This incredible property offers an exquisite living experience that will leave you breathless. Inside, you will see a seamless blend of modern design with an open concept floor plan. The spacious living areas boast high ceilings, sleek finishes, & an abundance of natural light, creating an atmosphere that is both inviting & luxurious. The kitchen is a chef's dream. The bedrooms & bathrooms are nothing short of remarkable. Each bedroom is a sanctuary of comfort with ample storage space. The bathrooms are spacious with plenty of room for storage! This home offers the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience. With a very large lot for space and privacy, your are still just a stone's throw away all the amenities. This high-end home is a true gem that offers unparalleled beauty, comfort, and extravagance.