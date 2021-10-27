Four bedroom with two bonus rooms on second level for potential of 6 bedrooms. One bathroom with updated shower/tub enclosure. Large living room and two bedrooms on the main floor. “This property may also be marketed via an auction event at https://www.xome.com (void where prohibited). The Seller will review offers submitted through the auction site as well as through the listing agent.”
4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $99,000
