Just over 2 acres located minutes from town. Very nicely landscaped with a covered deck on the backside surrounded by Aspen trees. Makes for a great place to enjoy the views in all directions. There is also an established BNB in the basement that produces a nice extra income. The separate detached garage also has a finished mother in law sweet. Complete with a full kitchen and a full bathroom. A mix of wood floor, tile and carpet through out. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and wood cabinets. Call Dan Christiaens at 406-490-3986
4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $950,000
