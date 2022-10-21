 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $925,000

Beautiful custom-built home that sits on 6.15+/- acres with stunning views with some of the most gorgeous sunrises and sunsets to enjoy while relaxing on the deck and watching the wildlife below! This amazing home boasts 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths with an open floor plan,a beautiful kitchen,laundry room, pantry, family room, gas fireplaces, walk-in closets and rec area along with an attached oversized 2 car garage and custom knotty alder and walnut cabinets and countertops and radiant heating throughout. The main floor has vaulted ceilings with 14' cathedrals,master bed and bath with a jacuzzi tub,walk-in closet and fireplace, along with the laundry room,pantry, an add'l bedroom/bath. The kitchen is equipped with a gas stove, custom cabinetry and beautiful counter tops. The basement family room is a walk-out daylight with a patio,a utility room,2 large bedrooms with walk in closets,jack and jill bathroom and an add'l half bath and space to add a bar in the rec area to entertain guests.

