Four bedroom with two bonus rooms on second level for potential of 6 bedrooms. One bathroom with updated shower/tub enclosure. Large living room and two bedrooms on the main floor. “This property has been placed in an upcoming online event. All bids should be submitted xome auctions (void where prohibited). All offers received prior to the event period should be submitted by the buyer or buyer's agent by clicking on the “Make Offer” button on the Property Details page on Xome. All offers will be reviewed and responded to within 3 business days. All properties are subject to a 5% buyer’s premium pursuant to the Auction Participation Agreement and Terms & Conditions (minimums will apply). Please contact listing agent for details and commission paid on this property.”
4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $89,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
An attempted sexual assault allegedly occurred Thursday night at the Silver Bow Homes.
Brian Solan hopes the Deer Lodge man who poached a bighorn ram last month in the Highland Mountains will join ongoing efforts to sustain the H…
Car-hauler wreck in icy conditions Thursday morning sends Mercedes SUVs rolling around I-90.
Nothing in my three decades as a photojournalist could have prepared me for the gut punch I got on the morning of December 2 as I crested the hill before Seilstad’s cattle sheds on Highway 81, about seven miles east of this town.
A woman was shot in the arm during an altercation with law enforcement late Tuesday night in Deer Lodge.
Two Butte men were arraigned Tuesday on charges of deliberate homicide and aggravated burglary in the shooting death of William Harris Sunday in Butte.
Law enforcement agencies around Montana say following a generation of medical marijuana, they’re prepared for cannabis-centered interactions with the public.
Firefighters faced sub-freezing temperatures that caused their equipment to ice up Wednesday morning as they battled a fire at a four-unit apartment building in Ennis, Madison County officials said.