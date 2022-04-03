THIS IS THE LIFE!! You will be impressed when you enter this superbly maintained and presented home set on a wooded 3.8 acre parcel of land, with breathtaking views in every direction. Constructed over two levels, with basement, this home enjoys abundant natural light and a layout for easy living and entertaining. The main floor incorporates a generously proportioned kitchen, ideal for the home chef, welcoming living and dining area, guest powder room, the first of two upper bedroom (both with ensuite), and laundry.The living room's fireplace provides comfort and warmth in the wintertime and the meticulously landscaped lawn brings spring and summer delight! Upstairs you will find the spacious primary owner's suite, complete with walking closet, ensuite bathroom, and a private balcony which encourages relaxation. Other highlights of this one of a kind property include circular sawn hardwood floors, media room, smart switches, and quality fixtures. Be prepared for "love at first site"
4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $775,000
