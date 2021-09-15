4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $699,000

Take a look at this very well maintained home within minutes from town! Open living room/family and kitchen with fantastic views off the front deck! Main floor has two bedrooms and 1 full and 1 half bath. Full walk out basement with family room, bedroom and bath and another kitchen. Basement has separate access and parking. Newly built detached two car garage with a bonus area in the loft that is ready to finish.. All of this on over 8 acres. This house has more renovations than can be mentioned. Newly finished wood floors, Brand new kitchen, Carpet is ready to order. All walls have fresh new paint.