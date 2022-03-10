4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $670,000

Beautiful custom built 4 bedroom 3+ bath home on 4.95 acres. Large 3 car garage. Spectacular views of Butte and surrounding area. Master bedroom with gorgeous tile shower and bath with a view. Walk in closets, main floor family room that is open to the kitchen, Beautiful living room to welcome all of your guests, main floor laundry, desk study area. Custom solid oak cabinetry in the spacious kitchen . Oak hardwood flooring. Solid wood doors throughout. Over 3500 square feet of living space. This home has so much to offer not to mention the beautiful views! Be prepared to fall in love.