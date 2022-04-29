 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $669,000

Find your way home to this beautiful, like-new house on 4+ acres in Homestake Meadows. Built in 2017, this immaculate 3200+ square foot home features amazing floors, concrete counter tops, a three-car garage and plenty of room to spread out. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main level and 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a large living/theatre room in the basement. Take in the views from the back deck, walk out basement patio, or the front porch. Opportunity is knocking to own a great home, so come and see it before it's gone.

