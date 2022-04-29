Find your way home to this beautiful, like-new house on 4+ acres in Homestake Meadows. Built in 2017, this immaculate 3200+ square foot home features amazing floors, concrete counter tops, a three-car garage and plenty of room to spread out. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main level and 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a large living/theatre room in the basement. Take in the views from the back deck, walk out basement patio, or the front porch. Opportunity is knocking to own a great home, so come and see it before it's gone.
4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $669,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
There’s nothing that fans flames between the executive and legislative branches so consistently in Butte-Silver Bow as the proposed demolition…
Butte police reports
A high-speed chase that involved Butte police officers and troopers from the Montana Highway Patrol ended with the arrest of Dominic Joseph La…
The island includes three miles of shoreline, 45,000 square feet of living space and a dock with five boat slips, one with space for a 70-foot boat.
A jury in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County found a Butte man guilty of attempted deliberate homicide of an Anaconda police officer after the defendant shot through his vehicle window in the direction of the officer.
Butte’s popular Alley Rally garbage drop-off program will start in a few weeks at the same location as last year.
Butte resident Stacy Adams noticed two of her flags displayed outside her house were missing when she came back from picking up her daughter f…