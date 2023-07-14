Welcome to your dream home in South Butte! Nestled on a spacious 3-acre lot with breathtaking views, this stunning residence offers the perfect blend of comfort and natural beauty. With 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home provides ample space for you and your loved ones. The main floor boasts a master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and a walk-in closet, providing a serene retreat. Additionally, two more bedrooms and a full bathroom are conveniently located on this level. The open-concept living room, kitchen, and dining area create an inviting space for entertaining and everyday living. Step out onto the deck and soak in the picturesque vistas surrounding your home. The lower level offers a generous family room, perfect for relaxing or hosting gatherings. An additional bedroom with a huge walk-in closet provides plenty of storage space. The laundry/utility closet ensures convenience and efficiency. The walkout basement leads to a captivating patio, where you can unwind while enjoying the beauty of your surroundings. This home includes a two-car attached garage, offering convenience and shelter for your vehicles. The property is equipped with underground sprinklers, making it effortless to maintain the lush greenery and landscaping. Don't miss the opportunity to make this South Butte retreat your own. Experience the tranquility and natural beauty that this exceptional property has to offer. Contact us today to schedule a tour.