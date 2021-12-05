Location, Location, Location! This beautiful home is located in Blacktail Loop, coming to the house on Evergreen you pass beautiful landscaping and mature trees. This property has been landscaped immaculately, offers an oversized double car attached garage and a shop in the back. The house features a walk out basement, 4 bedrooms, which includes a large master suite, 3 bathrooms, an office, and much more! Come take a look today.
4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The federal government is defending the Southwest Montana Community Health Center in Butte in lawsuits accusing it of negligently hiring a doctor who two female patients accuse of sexually assaulting them during exams.
Butte-Silver Bow firefighters battled a wind-driven blaze on the East Ridge Saturday afternoon. The plume of smoke coming off the ridge caused…
Tom Lee describes a long history focused on gold mining in Montana and, separately, ruby and sapphire mining in the vicinity of Dry Cottonwood…
After a friend of the married couple requested a welfare check, the Helena Police Department responded to the apartment.
Well, it turns out there will be an Uptown Butte Christmas Stroll after all and no one is more excited than business owner Shelly Conner of “G…
The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department confirmed in a news release Friday eight additional COVID-19 fatalities in Butte-Silver Bow ranging in …
Rocker woman holds alleged burglar at gunpoint after returning home from a hunting trip.
If there was an award for “most controversial issue” before Butte-Silver Bow’s Council of Commissioners every year, fireworks would win hands …
A judge issued an arrest warrant Thursday for Dane Wagner, the former general manager of the troubled Mining City Tommyknockers baseball club …