4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $550,000

Location, Location, Location! This beautiful home is located in Blacktail Loop, coming to the house on Evergreen you pass beautiful landscaping and mature trees. This property has been landscaped immaculately, offers an oversized double car attached garage and a shop in the back. The house features a walk out basement, 4 bedrooms, which includes a large master suite, 3 bathrooms, an office, and much more! Come take a look today.