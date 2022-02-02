 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $549,000

Are you looking for a spacious house with extra elbow room for everything you need? Then you must check out this gorgeous remodeled home with over 4,000 sq ft!! Each of the 3 living rooms include a stunning wood burning stove and the luxury vinyl plank floor runs through the whole house. There are 3 bedrooms on the main floor with 1 1/2 baths, downstairs you’ll find another bedroom with a full sized bathroom. Owner has taken a tremendous amount of time remodeling over the last few years and takes pride in the high end fixtures and custom wood work. The home sits on half an acre with a well for the underground sprinklers. The landscaping that surrounds the house brings a peaceful forest vibe. Schedule your showing today!

