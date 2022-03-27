4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $520,000

Welcome Home to this spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom Home that will leave you speechless with city skyline and mountain views. It leaves no stone unturned and has something to offer for everyone ranging from a fenced back yard with a patio and hot tube to a oversized 2 stall garage as well as a second living room located in the basement. This open concept living style will leave you falling in-love as you are smoothly able to navigate from entry way, dinning area, first living room, and kitchen. With custom cabinets, granite countertops and a kitchen lovers ultimate cook top in this beautiful gas range stove. Make this home yours by scheduling a private showing as soon as possible.