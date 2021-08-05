4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $515,000

WELCOME HOME! Prepare to fall head over heals in love with this spectacular property. Words can't quite describe the splendor that this home offers. You get everything you could wish for in a Montana home,with the convenience of being close to town.The current owners have paid attention to every detail, and poured their hearts into the landscaping. The 1.11 acre lot has been meticulously cared for and planned out. It is the ideal place for kids to roam and play, & fur babies to live their best life. Inside the home is filled with a comfort and warmth that all of your friends and family will adore. This will be the place everyone wants to gather. The kitchen and dining area a idea for entertaining, and the fireplace in the living room will keep you toasty on cold nights. There is even a fireplace in the owner's suite!! The deck will be perfect for barbecues that will be filled with laughter and joy. There isn't a single thing to do besides move in and make it your own.