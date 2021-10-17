Since we all can't win the lottery, I thought I'd share this hidden treasure with you. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home will have you feeling like a million bucks! If you like to enjoy the finer things in life, you will feel right at home in this charming space, which also happens to be located in a very desirable area. This home features a modern farm house appeal, that no other listing on the market can match. The sunken living room will be where friends and family gather around the fireplace (complete with updated stonework) The owner's suite features excellent closet space, double sinks, tiled shower, separate tub, AND access out on to your deck. Love to entertain? There is plenty of room in the dining room, which also leads out to the deck, complete with pergola. The corner lot gives you plenty of elbow room, and lends space for all of your outdoor recreational vehicles. This home is truly a gem. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity!
4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $499,000
