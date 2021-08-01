Looking for a large perfectly landscaped home in the country club? This home has 4 bedrooms (one non-conforming) and 3 baths. It has been beautifully maintained with remodeling done throughout the home and a new roof. The upstairs has a formal living room and dining room. The updated kitchen is attached to an upstairs family room with a fireplace, which is perfect for cool evenings. There is 3 bedrooms upstairs with 2 updated bathrooms. The downstairs has an amazing office space and a huge family room with a wet bar for having game night. This house sits on an over 14,000 sq ft lot which you can admire from the back deck. This home is available for showing, with 10AM to 3PM showings preferred. Other times can be arranged. Listing agent to be at all showings.
4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $490,000
