No Showing until Monday March 28th. Please do not enter the property or ask to walk through it, as relatives are moving and cleaning out the property. Fantastic location with views on 2 acres. This 4 Bedr. 3Baths with updates is a spacious home for a family to grow into and has the flexibility to add another bedroom. New Flooring, kitchen, bathroom, roof, siding, appliances and more all since 2018. The barn has stalls and a let's you bring your critters or gives you room to park your toys and more. Enjoy a BBQ and relax on the deck overlooking the valley and mountains. The heated 2 car garage with its cabinets makes it ease to be organized while working on a project. Underground sprinkling will make it easy to keep the lawn green. Call today to make an appointment to view this property! *****Interior photos to follow!
4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $485,000
