Horses? Yep! Workshop? Yep! Gardening Space? Yep! Passive Income? Yep! Over 3.5 Acres? Yep! Barn? Yep! Covenants? Nope! What else could you want in a place to call home? If the previous mentioned items were not enough the home will seal the deal. A wonderful four bedroom house with central air conditioning, water softener, and a lovingly renovated master bedroom with its own exterior door. With a large covered back porch, so you can enjoy the outdoors year round; especially if you choose to put a hot tub out there. Have spaces for your animals to roam. Enjoy the use of abundant shop space to create to your hearts content, or rent the shop out for additional income. Did I forget to mention that the billboard brings in income already? This property truly has an abundance of possibilities. Come check it out and let us know how you would enjoy this space.
4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $475,000
