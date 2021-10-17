Thru No Fault of the house this country club home is back on the market. Huge price reduction!! Looking for a large perfectly landscaped home in the country club? This home has 4 bedrooms (one non-conforming) and 3 baths. It has been beautifully maintained with remodeling done throughout the home and a new roof. The upstairs has a formal living room and dining room. The updated kitchen is attached to an upstairs family room with a fireplace, which is perfect for cool evenings. There is 3 bedrooms upstairs with 2 updated bathrooms. The downstairs has an amazing office space and a huge family room with a wet bar for having game night. This house sits on an over 14,000 sq ft lot which you can admire from the back deck.
4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $465,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 28-year-old Butte man accused of fondling a 15-year-old girl and seeking more sexual encounters apologized Thursday before a judge sentenced…
Police say they arrested Dane Wagner, the fired former general manager of the troubled Tommyknockers baseball club in Butte, for going into a …
DILLON — A judge sentenced 21-year-old Sandy Rose Moore to 40 years in the Montana Women’s Prison on Tuesday for strangling an older boyfriend…
Courthouse vandalized
Police reports:
Two more Butte-Silver Bow residents have died from COVID-19.
- Updated
A GoFundMe page set up for a Washington woman who was severely burned after jumping into a Yellowstone National Park hot spring to rescue her dog has so far raised more than $58,000 for her medical expenses.
It’s looking likely that Expedition League baseball in Butte is one-and-done.
Broadway disturbance
-
- 8 min to read
Idaho bowhunter Raymond Jones went missing on his son's 12th birthday, Sept. 7, 1968. Fifty-three years later, Jones' body was found by another bowhunter, solving a mystery that had long haunted his relatives, including his only son.