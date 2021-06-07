Custom single level, rancher style home with 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. The large, open living and kitchen area includes numerous updates including new exposed beams, built-in entertainment center with fireplace, custom coat rack, large ceiling fans, surround sound system, and more! This home offers hardwood floors and granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Both bathrooms have dual sinks, and the master suite has tiled shower and walk in closet. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, gas range with a pot filler, large center island, and a pantry closet. The dining area features sliding glass doors that lead to a deck outside where you can soak in the views. This is a wonderful low maintenance home the works well for easy lock and leave or full-time Butte living. The full 2 acres are in the works of being fully fenced. View More
4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $464,900
