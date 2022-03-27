Take a look at this beautiful single level home located on a large corner lot with an oversized double car attached garage. Open concept kitchen and living room with a gorgeous chandelier in the dining room area. Amazing kitchen with beautiful cabinets and stunning custom countertops along with illuminated cabinets under the island for additional storage. Amazing master bedroom with its own attached bathroom which boasts a walk-in shower, double sinks and jacuzzi tub. The two non-conforming bedrooms could also make for a great office/exercise room/craft room or for additional storage. Large utility sink in laundry/utility room. Don't miss out on this home! Schedule a showing with your real estate agent today!
4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $420,000
