4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $371,900

Remolded approx. 3 years ago including new siding, new wiring, some new pluming, new roof, beautiful kitchen with granite counters tops with service counter and dinning area. Some Knotty Pine interior walls throughout the home, 2 new baths, new windows through out, floor coverings and lighting, new insulation. Added new addition off of the kitchen area with A-trim door to yard. Added an upper level and master bedroom suite with walk in closet, titled master bath with large walk-in shower with matching titled floor newer window coverings. Over size double door garage 28'X28'. The garage will handle larger autos.