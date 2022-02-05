Craftsman charm with modern updates, I promise you will fall in love with this home! On a large corner lot in the Floral Park area, enjoy the yard with your own private well, and a double car garage. kitchen has modern open shelving, with the Master & laundry on the main level. This move in ready 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has a great work bench & storage in the basement.
4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $370,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Prosecutors recently filed additional documents with far more details they believe substantiate the charges against Hubber and Jaeger.
Watch now: See video of a brawl involving dozens of people throwing chairs and punches at a Golden Corral restaurant in Pennsylvania.
When Mary Berg's legs gave out last August, her daughter's knowledge as a nurse and a test at St. James Healthcare quickly pointed to transient ischemic attack.
“She saved my life,” said Berg.
Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement is asking for assistance from the public in locating Shawn Braaten Roane, 56.
Fairmont Hot Springs Resort issues statement about 14-year-old's apparent drowning in an indoor pool.
Police blotter: Probation violations; MHP possession arrest; criminal trespass; yelling at passersby
Theft, loitering and drug possession are among Thursday arrests in Butte.
Staack's Motorsports in Uptown Butte sells to Missoula-based Maverick Motorsports.
The lawsuit, filed by a legal office in Sidney, made several arguments that the new law violated the state Constitution's right to a “clean and healthful” environment and equal protection clause, among other claims.