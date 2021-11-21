Hard to find, move in ready, newly partially remodeled Home with an extra detached garage. All new interior paint on main floor, 2 newly updated bathrooms, partial new flooring, newer appliance's and updated kitchen. Possibility to convert the 2 car garage in basement to living area as it has an extra 24 x 32 detached garage. This is a great home for a family as it provides plenty of space for everyone. The covered deck out back lends itself for relaxing and a BBQ while the fenced back yard is great for kids or pets to play. The two Fire Places bring a warm and cozy atmosphere to the cold winter evenings! Call to day for a showing before it is gone!
4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $367,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A woman charged with negligent homicide for allegedly driving a pickup with a Butte man on the running board and then running over him pleaded…
A Carroll College football player was arrested after a crash that killed a fellow student and injured another female early Friday morning near Interstate 15 and Cedar Street, authorities said.
Uptown chase
A Butte man who was accused of brutally beating a man and then raping a woman in the same apartment has been sentenced to 10 years at Montana …
A 19-year-old Clancy man who played football for Montana Tech admitted Thursday that he raped two women in Butte last year.
An Anaconda man has been charged with felony vehicular homicide while driving under the influence.
Midnight chase
The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department announced Tuesday two additional COVID-19 deaths in Butte-Silver Bow: an individual in their 50s, the o…
There was dust in the wind Tuesday but it had zip to do with that morbid song by Kansas.
Given that recreational marijuana sales will be legal in much of Montana starting in January, Butte-Silver Bow’s top official says the local g…