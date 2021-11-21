4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $367,000

Hard to find, move in ready, newly partially remodeled Home with an extra detached garage. All new interior paint on main floor, 2 newly updated bathrooms, partial new flooring, newer appliance's and updated kitchen. Possibility to convert the 2 car garage in basement to living area as it has an extra 24 x 32 detached garage. This is a great home for a family as it provides plenty of space for everyone. The covered deck out back lends itself for relaxing and a BBQ while the fenced back yard is great for kids or pets to play. The two Fire Places bring a warm and cozy atmosphere to the cold winter evenings! Call to day for a showing before it is gone!