Spectacular home on the east side of town just a couple of blocks from Clark's Park! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has several updates. The basement has been completely remodeled and is the perfect area for entertainment, guests, or cozy movie nights! The main level updates include new flooring, new lighting, paint, and updated bathroom. The home has new windows throughout, and the exterior had a new vinyl fence around sides of the house and back yard. The back yard patio offers the perfect grilling area for the upcoming spring and summer evenings. There is also a spacious two car garage with plenty of storage space in the attic, and a paved driveway into the garage. Don't wait on this one!
4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $359,000
