4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $350,000

Best seat in the house for the 3rd of July fireworks!! The breath taking views of Butte are endless from this home that sits on the hill and is situated on .48 acres. Included are 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, living room, dining area, kitchen, large family room in the basement for entertaining, laundry area with extra room for storage, oversized 2 car garage, and private patio for enjoying the wonderful summer mornings and evenings. And as an extra bonus...deer that come to visit and sit under their favorite tree. Call today to schedule an appointment.