4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $349,900

Looking for Acreage lots of garage space and one floor living? This home has it all. 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms an open floor plan and amazing views and so much more. The fenced yard is perfect for keeping your pets in and strangers out. There is not 1 but 2 large garages on this property, one is 24x24 (approx..) the other is 28x30 (approx.) You will fall in love with the cozy family room with a wet bar and gas fireplace. The covered deck out back adds to the enjoyment of sitting outside and staying dry in the rainy season and staying cool in the hot summers. Bring your loved ones and enjoy all this home has to offer.