4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $349,000

Beautiful home with hardwood floors in front bedroom, living room, and dining room. Kitchen has new flooring and master bedroom and hallway have new hardwoods. Bathroom on main is updated, and laundry room has been moved from basement to main level. Kitchen is large with tons of cabinet space, owner has removed doors for open shelving but still has them if buyer prefers. Kitchen will have a new copper sink and granite countertops in the next week or so. Second floor has a large family room and bedroom and full bathroom. There is new fencing on front and side, and the yard is absolutely gorgeous! This house is warm and inviting and just waiting for you to call it home!