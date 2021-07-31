Looking for a completely updated home on a large corner lot with large main floor square footage and all of the amenities? This well maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bath home features a large master suite with full bath, spacious family room, formal dining room, and main floor laundry. The updated and bright kitchen features newer appliances and many upgrades. Walk outside the patio doors to the sun deck where you will enjoy the large backyard and well manicured lawn with underground sprinkling. Unfinished partial basement. Over-sized shop/garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $345,000
