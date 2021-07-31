Take a look at this completely remodeled four bedroom two bath home! Open kitchen living room floor plan, with updated kitchen including cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Three bedrooms on main floor all of which have access to the deck! Updated main floor bath with large walk in shower and double sinks. Walk out basement consists of one bedroom, family room, laundry room and spacious entry. Heated n6 car detached garage with paint booth. Mature landscaping complete with fountain/pond. Lots of land to store your camper or other recreational vehicles. enclosed patio great for entertaining and a built in fire pit! Spacious deck with spectacular views.
4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $340,000
