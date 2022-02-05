4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $334,900

This home is a 4 bedroom, 2 bath with an open concept kitchen & dining area. The kitchen has many updates Stainless Steel Appliances and lots of cabinets. Spacious living room with stairs that lead downstairs to another large living room, laundry room, 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. There is an unfinished bonus/storage room that has a door a staircase outside there is the building materials there to finish it. This home is on a large corner lot. 2 car detached garage and storage shed. All fenced and off street parking in front of the garage. The back part of the yard has a six foot tall fence for a dog or privacy. This home has been well taken care of.