 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $334,900

4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $334,900

This home is a 4 bedroom, 2 bath with an open concept kitchen & dining area. The kitchen has many updates Stainless Steel Appliances and lots of cabinets. Spacious living room with stairs that lead downstairs to another large living room, laundry room, 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. There is an unfinished bonus/storage room that has a door a staircase outside there is the building materials there to finish it. This home is on a large corner lot. 2 car detached garage and storage shed. All fenced and off street parking in front of the garage. The back part of the yard has a six foot tall fence for a dog or privacy. This home has been well taken care of.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judge refuses to block Montana vaccine ban

Judge refuses to block Montana vaccine ban

The lawsuit, filed by a legal office in Sidney, made several arguments that the new law violated the state Constitution's right to a “clean and healthful” environment and equal protection clause, among other claims.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News