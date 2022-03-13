4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $334,000

Beautiful home on a corner lot & quiet street. with a view of the Lady of the Rockies. This home boasts 4 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms with beautiful hardwood flooring. Well maintained vintage Youngstown cabinetry in the kitchen. The basement has newer carpet & has been plumbed for a gas fireplace. The yard is fenced, has underground sprinklers & there is a detached 2-car garage. This is a must see!