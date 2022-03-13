 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $334,000

4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $334,000

Beautiful home on a corner lot & quiet street. with a view of the Lady of the Rockies. This home boasts 4 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms with beautiful hardwood flooring. Well maintained vintage Youngstown cabinetry in the kitchen. The basement has newer carpet & has been plumbed for a gas fireplace. The yard is fenced, has underground sprinklers & there is a detached 2-car garage. This is a must see!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News