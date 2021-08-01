Step into this well-maintained 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Whether you are looking for a beautiful home for your family or a great investment property this home has it all! The main floor features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, laundry room, kitchen, dining area and a spacious living room with a beautiful fireplace. Downstairs you will find an additional kitchen, a non-conforming bedroom, 2 bonus rooms, bathroom, and an inviting family area with a second fireplace! In addition, this home features new paint throughout the entire home, air conditioning, and an oversized two-car garage with a covered patio area. Call or text to view this property today!
4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $325,000
