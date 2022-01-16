Come view this great family home. It boosts an open concept with vaulted ceiling in the large kitchen, dining, living areas. The bedrooms are large and can accommodate a king size bed and furniture. Hardwood flooring throughout. The two-car garage is unattached, with extra room behind the house for a camping trailer and recreation trailer to be parked. The playhouse attached to the garage is cute and ready for children to use. The property has hot water heat, and a security system. The new front door is waiting for the buyer to paint the color they prefer.
4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $325,000
