Wow, this is a great home. It comes complete with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, nice sunny and bright kitchen with solid surface counter tops and bathroom vanity, the kitchen has a pull out cabinet that could be used as a island for food prep, hardwood floors, wood fireplace on the main floor, pellet stove down stairs, newly painted interior, updated light fixtures, heat tape in the rain gutters, new down spouts, new garage door opener, some updated electrical outlets on the exterior, 2 car attached garage, deck, corner location, located close to Montana Tech and St. James Hospital, nicely landscaped yard, family/den in the basement area, well maintained and move in ready View More
4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $320,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man convicted of a home invasion in Butte cursed, shattered a microphone and stormed out of a room at the Butte jail Wednesday after a judge…
Justin Barnes knows all too well that the tenure of school superintendents in Montana can be brutish and short.
Steven Douglas Shipe, 52, of Butte pleaded guilty Wednesday in Missoula District Court to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth…
A Butte man is an inmate at the Butte Detention Center after being jailed for felony driving under the influence, seventh offense.
A highway crash Thursday near Rocker killed a 26-year-old Anaconda woman and injured a 28-year-old Anaconda man.
Prosecutors say Rocky Lyons used Butte Rescue Mission accounts to make $11,391 in purchases for personal use when she was the nonprofit organi…
Twenty-four Butte High School Class of 2021 seniors share the honors as co-valedictorians and five students earned the honor of salutatorians.
Butte police reports
According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday, all of Butte-Silver Bow County is in a moderate drought, as is Jefferson County and most of Madison and Beaverhead counties.
After a Butte High School education filled with hard work and great friends, co-valedictorian Ella Prigge says she’s “ready for the next chapter.”