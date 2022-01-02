 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $315,000

4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $315,000

This home has been remodeled top to bottom and is ready to move right in! 3201 Burlington features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a full finished basement with large egress windows, central a/c, a private fenced back yard and a double car garage. Call to schedule a showing

New Year's Day fire in Walkerville

New Year's Day fire in Walkerville

Butte-Silver Bow and volunteer firefighters responded to a trailer fire Saturday afternoon in Walkerville. Occupants may have been using a wood burning stove.

