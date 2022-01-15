Completely updated! Check out this 4 bed, 2.5 bath home centrally located on a downtown corner lot. The kitchen has recently undergone a complete remodel and comes equipped with dual fuel range/gas top electric oven and hood vent, new stainless steel appliances, hickory cabinets, and concrete countertops with large center island. New high efficiency K2 boiler with separate zones and indirect water heater. Bathroom features jacuzzi tub/shower. Main floor master bedroom. New flooring, updated wiring/plumbing, and many more updates. Newer roof, privacy fence, covered porch, patio, and heated 24 x 24 detached two car garage. This one won't last long!
4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $315,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Butte police, highway patrol reports
The Bath & Body Works store in the Butte Plaza will close Jan. 23 after 22 years.
Butte-Silver Bow police officers encounter a man with a machete, a woman asleep in a stolen car and tires slashed on seven vehicles on Casey Street.
Ray Marxer’s career at the Matador Cattle Co. began Oct. 8, 1974. He retired in 2011 as general manager of a ranch whose scale tends to elicit awe: 345,000 acres, roughly 3,000 miles of fencing, 15,000-plus animals, including cows, calves, bulls and horses.
Jeff Welsch: Tommy Mellott's injury, Tucker Rovig as the consummate Cat, and wishing NDSU were in the Big Sky
Losing quarterback Tommy Mellott to injury didn't cost MSU the championship game against North Dakota State, but Bobcat fans and a national TV audience got a raw deal nonetheless.
BNSF Railway announced plans Monday to take over Montana Rail Link and its 900 miles of track in Montana and Idaho.
Worldwide, nationwide and right here in Butte, the omicron variant has set up shop and does not show any signs of leaving here anytime soon.
A void has endured for Butte's Thatcher since her sister Alex died in a horrific accident nearly five years ago.
Butte School District 1 is doing everything it can to keep kids in classrooms amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Butte-Silver Bow.