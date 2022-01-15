4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $315,000

Completely updated! Check out this 4 bed, 2.5 bath home centrally located on a downtown corner lot. The kitchen has recently undergone a complete remodel and comes equipped with dual fuel range/gas top electric oven and hood vent, new stainless steel appliances, hickory cabinets, and concrete countertops with large center island. New high efficiency K2 boiler with separate zones and indirect water heater. Bathroom features jacuzzi tub/shower. Main floor master bedroom. New flooring, updated wiring/plumbing, and many more updates. Newer roof, privacy fence, covered porch, patio, and heated 24 x 24 detached two car garage. This one won't last long!