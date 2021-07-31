4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $310,000

Enjoy the sunny mornings with the East Facing Kitchen. Take advantage of the spacious, private backyard with the outdoor fireplace, garden area, perennials, underground sprinkling and hot tub. Perfect for entertaining! There is new carpet throughout. New Roof completed May 2021. The home features 2 large family/bonus rooms. The fireplace in the basement is a bonus for the cold winters. The workshop attached to the garage also has wood heat.