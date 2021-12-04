 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $310,000

Craftsman style house in great condition that boasts 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. This amazing property can be used as an investment property or will make a nice home for someone! Currently used as an Airbnb with the downstairs being rented out as well. Separate entrance for the downstairs renter with a kitchen and full bath. A lot of storage space in this house. Nice big windows for natural lighting and high ceilings with original hardwood floors throughout. This beautiful craftsman house will not last long!

