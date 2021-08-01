If you are looking for a one level house with plenty of parking, this is the one! Four bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with laundry on the main level. Large open bedrooms with hard wood floors, updated bathrooms, corner lot for plenty of parking and a detached double car garage. Covered patio and pond in the backyard for entertaining. Close to schools, parks and shopping.
4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $310,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Oklahoma man says it started over a Montana man’s slights about Oklahoma football and cowboy boots.
A 45-year-old Spokane man drove a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban eastbound in the westbound lane on Interstate 90 early Saturday and the resulting co…
The sixth group of five weekly winners took home a total of $35,000 in Thursday’s Butte-Silver Bow COVID-19 Vaccine Sweepstakes ceremony at th…
Two new Butte-Silver Bow police officers were sworn in Monday by Judge Robert Whelan.
Stan Strizic stood Tuesday evening with a group of firefighters stationed near his home off the Pioneer Mountains Scenic Byway south of Wise River.
A 68-year-old Butte woman was seriously injured in a dramatic crash on I-90 in the city Sunday morning.
- Updated
The video shows Dan Bailey standing close to Tucker Carlson and calling the television personality "the worst human being known to mankind."