4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $310,000

Welcome to this charming home located in a highly desired area! Your future home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. As you step through the front door, you’re welcomed to a comfortable living room wrapping into the kitchen/dining area. The convenience of an attached two car garage allows for easy grocery unloading. The rest of the main floor provides you with two bedrooms and a main bathroom. The sliding backdoor offers beautiful natural light and easy access to enjoy your backyard. This yard offers a unique adventure for any of your little ones with a custom-built playhouse. Additionally, this backyard offers a green house, strawberry patches, and a storage shed for all your outdoor equipment. Downstairs you will find 2 additional bedrooms with egress windows, a good size family area, bathroom/laundry room and a storage room. Feel at ease with putting this roof over your head with new roofing installed this year! This home has been loved and cared for and is ready for you!