Welcome to this charming home located in a highly desired area! Your future home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. As you step through the front door, you’re welcomed to a comfortable living room wrapping into the kitchen/dining area. The convenience of an attached two car garage allows for easy grocery unloading. The rest of the main floor provides you with two bedrooms and a main bathroom. The sliding backdoor offers beautiful natural light and easy access to enjoy your backyard. This yard offers a unique adventure for any of your little ones with a custom-built playhouse. Additionally, this backyard offers a green house, strawberry patches, and a storage shed for all your outdoor equipment. Downstairs you will find 2 additional bedrooms with egress windows, a good size family area, bathroom/laundry room and a storage room. Feel at ease with putting this roof over your head with new roofing installed this year! This home has been loved and cared for and is ready for you!
4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $310,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Oklahoma man says it started over a Montana man’s slights about Oklahoma football and cowboy boots.
A 45-year-old Spokane man drove a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban eastbound in the westbound lane on Interstate 90 early Saturday and the resulting co…
The sixth group of five weekly winners took home a total of $35,000 in Thursday’s Butte-Silver Bow COVID-19 Vaccine Sweepstakes ceremony at th…
Two new Butte-Silver Bow police officers were sworn in Monday by Judge Robert Whelan.
Stan Strizic stood Tuesday evening with a group of firefighters stationed near his home off the Pioneer Mountains Scenic Byway south of Wise River.
A 68-year-old Butte woman was seriously injured in a dramatic crash on I-90 in the city Sunday morning.
- Updated
The video shows Dan Bailey standing close to Tucker Carlson and calling the television personality "the worst human being known to mankind."