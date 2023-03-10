Like new home without the brand new home price tag!! This home has everything you could hope for in a single level home! The open concept living area creates the perfect space for family and friends to gather. The main bedroom has an en-suite bathroom giving you privacy and convenience. Main floor laundry means never having to carry laundry up and down stairs again. There is room on the east side of the home to park an rv, a shed for ample storage, and a kennel for your fur babies on the west side of the home! Your yard will be THE place to be for 4th of July fireworks. And, did I mention the views? You have to see this spectacular home to appreciate all of its attributes. Come check it out today!!
4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $299,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The alleged incident occurred just after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 200 block of Hummingbird Lane.
Merrifield started coaching track and field in 1954 and never stopped
Butte-Silver Bow Deputy County Attorney Ellen Donohue filed the felony rape charges Monday along with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault.
A 23-year-old Deer Lodge man is facing a felony charge for allegedly choking a partner or family member.
The highest bidder, Sherman Anderson, plans to renovate the property.