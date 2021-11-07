4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $283,000

A home originally built for a family, is in need of a new family eager to find their forever home. This beautiful warm home is conveniently located in a sought after area of town between Whittier Elementary and East Middle Schools, across the street from St. Ann’s Church. A main level that is warm and inviting includes a charming living room with gas fireplace, a large eat in kitchen with large pantry that is perfect for a family, and a closed in patio room complete with hot tub. The upper level includes a full bath, and 3 generously sized bedrooms. Two lower levels include two fully finished basements that provide ample space for entertaining, and include a storeroom, laundry room, built in bar, built in bookshelves, 3/4 bathroom, and a non-conforming bedroom. Your family will love spending time in the large fenced in backyard, complete with a beautiful view of the East Ridge.