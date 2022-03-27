 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $280,000

4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $280,000

Welcome home! This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is just what you've been looking for. This property is conveniently located near many of the great amenities Butte has to offer and sits within Whittier school district. Enjoy summer gatherings grilling on your deck or hanging out in your fenced back yard with friends and family. Soak in all of the natural light from the large south-facing windows in your spacious living room. This move-in ready home is ready for you to make it your own. Call today to schedule your private showing!

