 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $265,000

4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $265,000

You will not go wrong with investing in this property located within the Whittier School district. Four bedroom house, garage with an apartment located in the back. Live in the house and rent out the apartment to subsidize your income.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News