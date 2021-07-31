Pay attention to detail in this beautiful home in uptown Butte just blocks from MT Tech. As you enter the home you will fall in love with everything it has to offer. A living room, dining room, kitchen, and full bathroom on the main floor. 4 bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs. And as an added bonus the lot to the west is included and contains 2,919 sq ft. Call today to schedule an appointment.
4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $252,000
